Jennifer Lopez has admitted her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is shocked by how fast she can run.
Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend thinks she runs like she's 25.
The 48-year-old actress has always been praised for her youthful looks and tight physique, but even her beau Alex Rodriguez, whom she's been dating for over a year, was surprised when she ran across to him at lightning speed last week.
Speaking to Emmy magazine, she said: ''The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away.
''And he said: 'You run like you're 25 years old.' I haven't stopped that pace, so I'm still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it'll be different.''
However, the brunette beauty - who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - understands that eventually time will catch up with her.
She explained: ''Listen, at some point, I'm going to age. They'll say, 'She looks old!' But, right now, I'm holding it together. I just take it day by day, because it's so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much.''
It hasn't been easy for Jennifer in the public eye as she recently admitted that in the early days of her career she was told to ''lose a few pounds'', but refused to take anyone's advice because she was proud of the way she looked.
She said: ''They didn't bother me at all. But I got a lot of flak for it from people in the industry. They'd say, 'You should lose a few pounds,' or 'You should do this or do that.' It finally got to the point that I was like, 'This is who I am. I'm shaped like this.' Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn't see anything wrong with it. I still don't!''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...