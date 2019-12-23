Jennifer Lopez has shared the main marital advice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave her, which she and fiance Alex Rodriguez ''often reference''.
Jennifer Lopez was told to ''be a little bit deaf sometimes'' when she sought marital advice from Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The 'Hustlers' actress revealed in August that she asked the Supreme Court Justice for some tips ahead of her upcoming fourth wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez, and now she has revealed just what she told her.
Jennifer recalled asking Ginsburg on 'CBS Sunday Morning': ''What's your piece of advice?'', to which she replied: ''It's good to be a little deaf sometimes.''
The 50-year-old singer explained that the legal expert said the biggest hurdle is letting go when you have a disagreement and ''unkind'' words are said.
She continued: ''[Ginsburg] was like, 'An unkind word, people are not perfect, sometimes you just have to let it go.'''
The 'Second Act' star and her retired baseball player partner - who got engaged in March - now ''often reference RBG'', who also advised them to ''stay calm'' in ''crazy'' situations.
She added: ''When everything gets crazy, or people get out of control, when there's heightened emotions, don't go there with people. Just stay calm.''
Following three failed marriages, the 'Get Right' hitmaker wants to make sure she gets it right this time, which is why she contacted the 86-year-old lawyer, who was married for over 50 years, for the secret to a ''happy'' relationship.
Ruth said in the summer: ''I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. So they came to chambers, and we had a very nice visit. She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage. But now ARod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world...''
Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.
She has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc, while Alex, 44, has daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
