Jennifer Lopez has made contact with her missing relatives.

The 'Shades of Blue' star previously admitted she was concerned for family members in Puerto Rico after they were affected by Hurricane Maria, and she's relieved to have finally tracked them down.

She shared a video on Instagram of her aunt and uncle, Adela and Tomas, and wrote: ''After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou (sic)''

In the video, the Spanish-speaking couple talk about how their niece has always been generous and giving, and how they remembered her as a little girl.

Adela stressed how much she loves Jennifer, though they live far away, and said they are grateful people came to make sure they were OK.

The 48-year-old beauty has been working hard in recovery efforts for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, and has donated $1 million to disaster relief.

And earlier this week, she and her ex-husband Marc Anthony - the father of her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme - have launched Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a new initiative to promote awareness and humanitarian aid in response to recent natural disasters that have devastated many areas.

Alongside Jennifer's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and the likes of Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Vin Diesel, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cause aims to highlight the needs of hurricane victims - such as water, food, shelter, medicine and generators - and work towards getting them to the affected areas.

The initiative will help raise money for American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, and other charities.