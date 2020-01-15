Jennifer Lopez's biggest career regret is turning down a role in 'Unfaithful'.

J.Lo wants to ''shoot'' her toe off for making the decision to reject the chance to star in the 2002 erotic thriller as lead female character Connie Sumner who embarks on an affair behind her husband's back which has murderous consequences.

The part of Connie in the movie - which was directed by Adrian Lyne and also starred Richard Gere - eventually went to Diane Lane who was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her performance and Lopez still to this day wishes she had said ''yes'' to the offer.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Jennifer said: ''There was a movie called 'Unfaithful'. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn't all the way there.

''I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn't. Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that ... I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do.''

The 50-year-old singer-and-actress also opened up about how she got her role in 'Hustlers'.

Lopez plays Ramona Vega in the film, which tells the story of a group of strippers who steal money by drugging the stock traders who visit their club in New York City, and admits that she was on the same page as director Lorene Scafaria from the start when it came to the vision of the movie.

She explained: ''My producing partner had read it. She said, 'There's a really interesting role in it for you. It's about stripper from New York,' and I go 'OK.'

''We set up a meeting with Lorene, and we had similar ideas to what the movie could be, what it was saying about gender roles, friendship, and inequality. We had similar ideas of what these underground, dangerous, sexy worlds should be, and it was obvious that she was going to make the movie that I saw in my head.''