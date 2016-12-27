Jennifer Lopez says despite 2016's ''ups and downs'' she feels ''blessed'' to have a loving family.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has eight-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - has a yearly tradition of sitting in front of her Christmas tree and reflecting on the year and this time she felt 2016 had brought her an overwhelming sense of love from her family and friends.

Alongside a selfie in front of her tree, she wrote on Instagram: ''Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night... I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by. Check in on how I feel right in that moment about everything in my life. The Magic of the sparkly tree always takes me away into my thoughts and feelings ... and this year I can honestly say my heart is full. This year had its ups and downs but as I sit here in my living room w my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs, all of us healthy, a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!!! Merry Christmas everyone (sic)''

The 47-year-old singer was due to perform at the E11even nightclub in Miami on December 31, but she called off the show to spend more time with her family.

As for the ups and downs in her life this year, Jennifer called time on her five-year relationship with Casper Smart back in August, in what was claimed to be an ''amicable'' break-up.

Originally, it was speculated that the 'Shades of Blue' actress broke things off with the 29-year-old dancer because he failed to attend a charity dinner with her, but an accusation of infidelity had been made against him.

A source said at the time: ''She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught. It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done.

''The truth is, he was cheating and now that it's over he's been begging to come back.''

Meanwhile, the Latino beauty is reportedly dating 'One Dance' rapper Drake.