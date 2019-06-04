Jennifer Lopez fot emotional as she thanked her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her two children for making her ''feel like the most beautiful person in the world'' as she accepted the Fashion Icon prize at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (03.06.19).
The 49-year-old singer-and-actress stepped on stage to receive the final award of the night from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in recognition of her longstanding impact on the fashion world and during her acceptance speech she teared up as she thanked her partner and her children - 11-year-old twins Max and Emme - for their unconditional love and support.
She said: ''You make me feel like the MVP every day. You make me feel like the most beautiful person in the world, just from your love. Thank you so much.''
During her speech, the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' hitmaker also got emotional when she dedicated her win to the late Hollywood hairstylist, Oribe - who died in December 2018 - and A-list make-up artist Kevyn Aucoin, who passed away in 2002.
She said: ''We lost two (great) artists this year, Kevyn Aucoin and Oribe, who helped turn me from an around-the-way girl.
''I said I wouldn't cry. Together we created so many iconic looks, and I'm forever grateful. And tonight, I'm dedicating this award to them.''
J.Lo also addressed how body image standards have changed since the 90s to be more inclusive of curvaceous women and she thanked the designers who were ahead of the trend by embracing her naturally curvy figure.
She said: ''I started making records in the '90s, in the era of the waif and the supermodel. But once I was introduced to those people, like in this room, my life changed. Sitting in the design rooms of Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and so many of you guys here tonight, people who designed and allowed me to get into their designs with curves like me. To say I was like a kid in a candy store was an understatement. And slowly, as curves began to be embraced, the girl who wanted to combine street style with couture began to blossom, and I'm grateful to all of you for that.''
J.Lo looked stunning at the event, which was held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, in a red custom Ralph Lauren ensemble, comprised of a turtleneck crystal embellished crop top and a long flowing skirt which was finished with sporty drawstring waist. She finished the look with 3.23-carat Harry Winston diamond link earrings and a 2.44-carat diamond Harry Winston ring, as well as a red clutch handbag and red platform heels.
Other winners on the night included Brandon Maxwell, who was named Womenswear Designer of the Year, Menswear Designer of the Year Rick Owens and Bob Mackie - who was honoured with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.
CFDA Fashion Awards full list of winners:
Womenswear Designer of the Year: Brandon Maxwell
Menswear Designer of the Year: Rick Owens
Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Emerging Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for BODE
Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
Positive Change Award: Eileen Fisher
Founder's Award: Carine Roitfeld
Media Award: Lynn Yaeger
Fashion Icon: Jennifer Lopez
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Mackie
Board of Directors' Tribute Award: Barbie
