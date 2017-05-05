Jennifer Lopez thinks Leonardo Dicaprio calls every girl ''Boo Boo''.

The 'Shades of Blue' star was left mortified during a 'Carpool Karaoke' segment with 'The Late, Late Show' host James Corden last year when the British star took her phone and texted the 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor to say she wanted to ''cut loose'' and asking for recommendations of where to go.

In response, Leonardo replied: ''You mean tonight, boo boo? Club wise?''

Jennifer has now admitted she was amazed the Oscar-winning star thought her message - which read: ''Hey baby, I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know, J.Lo, you know from The Block (sic)'' - was real.

She said: ''It was most surprising that he actually thought it was me texting him. He answered back like it was totally normal that I would speak that way to him. It was great.''

Asked if she knew he called her Boo Boo, she added:

''No, I guess he calls every girl 'Boo Boo.' I don't know.''

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker also admitted she worried her friend would be ''mad'' when he found out the message had been sent as a prank.

Speaking to James on his show on Thursday (04.05.17), she said: ''No, he wasn't mad at all. You know, I was afraid he would be mad when it all came out. He was so cool about it.

''It was the most embarrassing time waiting for him to text back.''

The former 'American Idol' judge has previously admitted the 'Revenant' star was a ''great sport'' about the prank text.

She said: ''I did have to explain it to him.

''He was a great sport about it...he's great. He's a friend and it was nice. He was totally like, 'Do whatever you want, I don't care'.''