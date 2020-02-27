Jennifer Lopez is ''finally ready'' to start planning her wedding.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker is hoping to tie the knot with her beau Alex Rodriguez this summer - just over a year after they got engaged - after they were forced to put their nuptials on the back-burner when she scooped the Superbowl Halftime show and had to turn her attention to perfecting her performance.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''J. Lo [Jennifer] and Alex's wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments.''

Despite her schedule - her next movie 'Marry Me' is set for release later this year - filling up quickly, the 50-year-old superstar is desperate to wed her man.

An insider explained: ''She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.

''They make each other so incredibly happy and J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A. Rod found the woman of his. They couldn't imagine life without one another in it and can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.''

The couple - who first got together in 2017 - got engaged during a trip to the beach on their romantic holiday in the Bahamas in March last year.

And it's not just a wedding on the cards for the pair as Jennifer recently said she'd love to have a child with the 44-year-old former professional baseball shortstop.

The 'Maid in Manhattan' star - who already has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - said when asked if she wants anymore kids later on down the line: ''I want to!

''I don't know that it's in God's plan but I would like to try. I'm so open to it!''

Alex also has two children - Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 - with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and they've all come together to make a perfectly ''blended'' family.

Jennifer explained: ''We all just grow closer. When we got engaged, they were super happy ... they know there is nothing but love for them always.''