Jennifer Lopez prayed for her and her backing dancers to be kept ''calm and safe'' during their Super Bowl half-time show.

The 50-year-old singer gathered her team - who included her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who performed 'Let's Get Loud' with her mum - for the motivational message just minutes before they took to the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday (02.02.20)

In a behind the scenes clip shared on her Instagram, she can be seen addressing her team, saying: ''Keep us calm and safe. Help us get through this.

''Lord Jesus Chris. Thank you so much, we are so grateful, because we are going to rock this stadium.''

The video also saw her embracing Emme ahead of their performance.

She wrote: ''These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night

All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great. (sic)''

The last moments of the clip saw Jennifer climbing onto a pole, which marked the beginning of her part of the performance, after Shakira had got the half-time show underway.

And the 'On The Floor' hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she decided to start her section on top of a pole to represent women ''being on top of the world''.

She wrote: ''The inspiration for my entrance was to represent women being on top of the world.''

The 'Hustlers' star - who learnt to pole dance for her role in the film - shared a picture of herself on the pole alongside one of King Kong scaling the Empire State Building.

And she joked: ''But I guess this works too''.

Following the performance, Jennifer thanked her team for the ''most epic'' Super Bowl half-time show.

Sharing a clip from the show, J-Lo tweeted: ''Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined.

''I love you guys so much #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime (sic)''

The star's post comes after her fiance Alex Rodriguez led the messages of support from her friends and fellow celebrities, and he danced in the crowd and cheered his partner on during her epic performance.

He wrote on Twitter: ''AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun. I'm so proud of you, Jen! (sic)''