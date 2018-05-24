Jennifer Lopez wants women to ''understand their worth'' through her new track 'El Anillo', as she says the song is about encouraging women to view themselves as ''goddesses''.
Jennifer Lopez wants women to ''understand their worth'' through her new track 'El Anillo'.
The 48-year-old singer released the Spanish-language track - which translates to 'The Ring' in English - last month, and has now said the message behind the song and its accompanying music video is to encourage women to view themselves as ''goddesses''.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''It was just symbolic of how we should look at ourselves, that we're not just queens, we're goddesses and people have to fight to be in your life. And you have to understand your worth and value.
''I'm all about women speaking up and demanding what they want. I feel like that's where the world is at right now ... It's like we don't have to mince words anymore. We found our voice, we're being strong, we're standing up for ourselves.''
In the music video for the song, Jennifer stars as a literal queen whose love and devotion must be won over by potential suitors.
Jennifer's latest single comes after she previously revealed she often worries that she'll ''fall flat on her face'' when she takes on a new project.
The 'On The Floor' singer - who is also an actress, dancer, and producer - said: ''People don't realise I have been producing for about - oh my God -for about 10 years now!
''It's a hunger not from an ambition of wanting more, it's an ambition of passion of doing what I love and seeing how many great things I can do in that sense. I ask myself 'Can I do it? Or am I going to fall flat on my face?' Maybe. OK. Next. What I am gonna do next?''
But Jennifer admits she takes on projects that are tough because she enjoys the challenge.
She explained: ''I never let anyone pigeonhole me, I never let anyone put me in a box and every step of the way people try to do that to you, especially if you're a woman.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...