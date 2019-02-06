Jennifer Lopez's favourite scene in 'Second Act' is when her co-star Leah Remini's unexpectedly unbuttons her pants.

The 49-year-old singer-turned-actress plays unlikely businesswoman Maya Vargas in the romantic comedy, opposite Leah, who portrays on screen pal Joan, and J.Lo has revealed that she encouraged her real life pal to improvise in a lot of the movie's scenes which led to the trouser popping moment.

She said: ''A lot of the things that happened were improvised and I think two of my favourite moments were something that we just talked about. It would be as simple as we were doing a scene in the kitchen and she unbuttoned her pants in-between takes and I'd be like, 'You should so do that in the scene.' And she was like, 'What?' I said, 'You should unbutton your pants in the scene.' And she was like, 'Really? OK!' She unbuttoned it and it was one of the biggest laughs in the movie.''

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has twins Max, 10, and Emme, 10, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - also confessed that she got very ''emotional'' whilst shooting the scene in the film where she discovers that Vanessa Hudgens' alter ego Zoe is her long lost daughter as she couldn't help but think about ''not being able to see'' her kids until they were in their 20s.

She said: ''It was easy to get there [emotional] - we have another actress who's ready to be emotionally available - and when I really think, all I have to do is think about my kids and not being able to see them until they were in their 20s, I would die. It was very easy for me to tap into that as a mother.''

'Second Act' is out in cinemas now.