Jennifer Lopez's favourite scenes in 'Second Act' are when Leah Remini improvised during the shoot.
Jennifer Lopez's favourite scene in 'Second Act' is when her co-star Leah Remini's unexpectedly unbuttons her pants.
The 49-year-old singer-turned-actress plays unlikely businesswoman Maya Vargas in the romantic comedy, opposite Leah, who portrays on screen pal Joan, and J.Lo has revealed that she encouraged her real life pal to improvise in a lot of the movie's scenes which led to the trouser popping moment.
She said: ''A lot of the things that happened were improvised and I think two of my favourite moments were something that we just talked about. It would be as simple as we were doing a scene in the kitchen and she unbuttoned her pants in-between takes and I'd be like, 'You should so do that in the scene.' And she was like, 'What?' I said, 'You should unbutton your pants in the scene.' And she was like, 'Really? OK!' She unbuttoned it and it was one of the biggest laughs in the movie.''
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has twins Max, 10, and Emme, 10, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - also confessed that she got very ''emotional'' whilst shooting the scene in the film where she discovers that Vanessa Hudgens' alter ego Zoe is her long lost daughter as she couldn't help but think about ''not being able to see'' her kids until they were in their 20s.
She said: ''It was easy to get there [emotional] - we have another actress who's ready to be emotionally available - and when I really think, all I have to do is think about my kids and not being able to see them until they were in their 20s, I would die. It was very easy for me to tap into that as a mother.''
'Second Act' is out in cinemas now.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...