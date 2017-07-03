Jennifer Lopez thinks Alex Rodriguez is a ''beautiful person''.

The 41-year-old singer-and-actress is excited about the future for her boyfriend because she thinks that, now he's retired from baseball, people who get to see who he really is without his personal attributes being overshadowed by his sporting prowess.

She gushed: ''He's a beautiful person... I think people are gonna really... in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is, you know? He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's one of the greatest of our time, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is.

''He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.

''I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is.''

The 'Shades of Blue' star has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and she's pleased they get on well with Alex's kids, Natasha, 12, and nine-year-old Ella - who he has with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - because they've been able to spend quality family time together, as well as dates for just the two of them.

She told 'Extra': ''The kids are all great. He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and everybody's, you know, we just all get along great.''

Meanwhile, Alex previously gushed over his pop megastar beau as he branded her as the ''smartest human being'' he has ever met.

He said: ''She really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met. Our kids get along really well, we're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our forties, we're really enjoying life.''