Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have promised to bring ''an explosion of fun and energy'' to the Super Bowl Half-time Show in February.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have promised to bring ''an explosion of fun and energy'' to the Super Bowl Half-time Show.
The two singers were unveiled as the performers for the NFL showpiece game in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020, and 50-year-old Jennifer can't wait to take to the stage alongside her ''dynamic'' friend for a really ''special'' show.
She said: ''This is gonna be so much fun! She's such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.
''There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It's going to be an exciting show.
''That's what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!''
However, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker warned the 'Hustlers' actress not to give away too much about what they've got planned.
Speaking on 'Thursday Night Football', the 42-year-old star said: ''Don't spoil the surprise!''
Jennifer reassured her: ''No none of the surprises! It's going to be the best Super Bowl ever! See you in Miami, mwah!''
The two superstars had revealed on Instagram on Thursday (26.09.19) that they were to take the coveted half-time slot.
Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer uploaded a photograph of Shakira's body but cut off her head and wrote: ''This is happening. 02.02.20''
She then shared a picture of the two of them together and captioned it: ''Going to set the world on [three fire emojis] @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi (sic)''
Shakira posted the same image and said: ''It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee (sic).''
Pepsi later confirmed the news by sharing: ''Two Queens. First time together on stage...on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL.''
The Super Bowl half-time slot has been filled by the likes of Beyonce, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Destiny's Child in the past.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...