Jennifer Lopez is planning a ''very casual'' Christmas with her loved ones.
Jennifer Lopez is planning a ''very casual'' Christmas.
The 'Hustlers' star - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is engaged to father-of-two Alex Rodriguez - likes to spend December 25 in a low-key fashion at home and just enjoys spending quality time with her loved ones.
She said: ''Christmas Day is very casual for our family. We wake up, open presents, have breakfast and enjoy each other's company. Sometimes we wear matching pyjamas to keep things festive.''
Meanwhile, the singer-turned-actress previously admitted she had to shake off her ''diva'' label from the early days.
She said: ''I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from.
''I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing.
''And then you get put in a category of like you're this person or that person and you're a diva.
''But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it's always do you like what you're doing. And for me, it's always about how can I get better? That's why I do so much. How can I be better? I'm going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer. It's always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes.''
The 'On the Floor' hitmaker recently admitted her twins want her and Alex to have another baby and love the fact the retired baseball star has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis because they have become ''bonus sisters'' to them.
She said: ''I think they would love to have a brother or sister. They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...