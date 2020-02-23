Jennifer Lopez says her twins will ''always be her babies'' as they turned 12-years-old.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has paid tribute to her twins Max and Emme as she posted a sweet message for them on social media to mark their birthday.

She wrote: ''I know you're 12 years old today but you will always be my babies ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!! (sic)''

And Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez also marked the twin's birthday online.

He shared on his Twitter account: ''Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I'm so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you! (sic)''

The 50-year-old singer and actress previously confessed she wants her children to know that their lives can be ''limitless''.

She said: ''You know what? For me it's about growing every year ... challenging myself, continuing to evolve in different ways just as a person, as a mom, as an entertainer too - all of it. How do I stretch my limits, because one of my big epiphanies of the year is that we are limitless ...

''That's what I want to teach my girl, my boy, my kids, and spread that message. We don't really have boundaries except the ones we put on ourselves.''

And the 'Hustlers' actress feels it is important that her daughter knows she doesn't need a man, a lesson she learned from Ramona, her character in the movie.

She said: ''I love that you never see Ramona with a man. Except when she's in the club or working. When you do certain roles, you realise something about yourself. I've always been so much a romantic, so much about having a relationship, and this woman is the total opposite. And to play that, to live in those shoes, to walk in those very high heels, in that skin, made me realise I'm out here on my own. That's what I need to teach my daughter, that aspect of it, that you can do it on your own. Women are not taught that all the time.''