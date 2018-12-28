Jennifer Lopez is ''quite particular'' about the roles she takes on.

The 'Second Act' star will only say yes to the ''right'' movies and if she isn't able to be offered the ''right types of opportunities'', she will ''create'' her own instead.

She said: ''I'm quite particular. I've been offered a couple of movies over the past couple of years but unless it's the right thing and I get the right types of opportunities, I'd rather create them. That's mine and [producing partner] Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas' mantra. We don't force things, but we don't wait around either ... If no one is giving us the stories that we want to tell, then we'll create them ourselves.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she thinks failure only comes with ''stopping''.

She said: ''I look [at the downs in my career] now and I think, 'You really just plowed through those.' That's the thing, you can't stop. You have to keep on going. Failure is not falling down and making a mistake, or choosing a wrong movie, or doing the wrong thing at the wrong time. It's stopping. Stopping is the failure; not continuing forward is the failure. We don't listen to our gut enough, telling us this is not the right thing for you right now. You're doing this out of fear instead of out of love.''

And Jennifer admits she has a hard time saying no because she doesn't want to miss out on anything, but as she's gotten older, she's learned how to be more selective over the work she takes on.

Jennifer added: ''It's hard for me to say no, and it always has been. I've always been this person who takes on a lot because I love so many things. I love acting. I love making movies, I also love making television. I love performing live ... When opportunities come, it's hard for me to say no. But what I think I've learned, and what I'm trying to do now at this point in my life is to say no a little bit more and hone it down to working smarter instead of working all the time. Which, it gets tiring.''