Jennifer Lopez is ''open'' to the idea of getting married for a fourth time.
The 48-year-old singer-and-actress - who has previously been wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony - is very happy in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and hinted she's ready to take things to the next level.
Asked if she wants to marry again, she said: ''I am open to all of the greatest possibilities in life, whatever those may be.''
The 'World of Dance' star - who has children Max and Emme, nine, with Marc - fuelled engagement speculation with her latest single, 'El Anillo', which translates from Spanish as 'The Ring' but the 48-year-old baseball star wasn't fazed by the lyrics of the track, which is inspired by their romance, and found them funny.
Jennifer told 'Extra': ''We knew there would be a lot of talk when I put out the song. I played it for him and he just laughed. I love the song. It's a great song and I think it's a very anthemic -- demanding what you want, demanding respect, demanding a place in someone's life.
''I felt like it was something that women definitely feel. I just love the beat, the lyrics, it had a great hook. When Alex heard it, he was fine with it.''
And the 'On the Floor' hitmaker isn't bothered if the personal song makes people speculate about her relationship because she's ''used to'' being gossiped about.
She insisted: ''I don't care what people say. I knew that people would talk about us, but it just didn't bother me. I'm so used to people talking about me, it doesn't matter!''
Jennifer has previously insisted she wouldn't put any pressure on Alex to get married.
She said: ''I don't like to pressure anybody for anything.''
