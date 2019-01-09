Jennifer Lopez has admitted that there was an ''evolution that had to happen'' before she was in a happy and healthy relationship.
Jennifer Lopez's love life flourished when she learned to love herself.
The 49-year-old singer-and-actress - who was previously married to Ojani Noa Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, engaged to Ben Affleck and dated P. Diddy and dancer Casper Smart - admitted her personal life has seen a lot of ''ups and downs'' but she thinks that was down to her feelings about herself and now she's in a ''better place'', things are much better.
Jennifer - who has been dating Alex Rodriguez for almost two years - told America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down, but it didn't have to do with anybody else but me -- it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true.
''Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There's an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I'm in a better place now.''
The 'Get Right' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old twins Emme and Max with Marc - admitted it can be difficult experiencing breakups in the public eye and it's ''hard'' not to pay attention to negative stories about herself.
She said: ''You're trying to do your best and people are putting you down, or trying to make believe you're not a nice person, or you're a diva, I'm always like, 'Who are you talking about?'''
''I feel very proud that I've survived as long as I have in this business, at this point in my life, I'm trying to give myself more credit.
''It's hard when people are always telling you that you're not good at things or saying, 'Why is she successful?' You get a lot of that when you're a successful woman.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...