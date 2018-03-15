Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the prospect of marriage with her boyfriend Alex Rodriquez, but insists she doesn't want to put any pressure on their ''healthy'' relationship.
Jennifer Lopez isn't ''forcing'' marriage on Alex Rodriquez.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - has been dating the baseball star for just over a year now, and while their relationship is going strong, the 48-year-old beauty doesn't want to put pressure on her partner by discussing marriage.
She told the April issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I do believe in marriage.
''I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now.
''It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't.''
Jennifer says she and the 42-year-ol sportsmen - who has daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, nine, with ex-spouse Cynthia Scurtis - get on so well because they both know what it's like growing up in the spotlight.
She explained: ''We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.''
The 'Shades of Blue' actress is content with her home life and work with the support of all of the ''joyful'' people around her.
She added: ''My life is full of loving and joyful people, and my workplace is filled with adventure.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer revealed that she often works out with her beau - who is nicknamed 'A-Rod' - and that she can even beat him on runs.
She laughed: ''He and his friends laugh at me, but in my head I really believe I can.
''He sports-metaphors me to death, and now I do it to everyone else.''
''Baseball is just like life. All you want to do is hit a home run.''
