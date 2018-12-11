Jennifer Lopez knows her fans want her to have a ''fairy tale'' wedding with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old singer and actress went public with her romance with Alex in May 2017 and has been plagued with questions about an engagement ever since, but has now said she understands why her fans are so invested in her love life, because they want ''a happy ending'' for her.

She said: ''Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do. But it's not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows.''

And although the couple aren't engaged yet, they're taking their romance ''day-by-day'' and are enjoying every minute together.

Jennifer added: ''We're happy. We're taking it day-by-day. And it's great.''

The 'Shades of Blue' star has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony, whilst retired baseball star Alex has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and Jennifer insists this year has been great for letting the two families bond.

Speaking to USA Today, she said: ''2018 has really moved us to place where we feel like a real family. That's nice. And it's good enough right now.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously claimed she was unsure if she would ever tie the knot with 43-year-old Alex.

Asked when she thinks they'll get married, she said: ''I don't know! We've been together a couple of years, it's nice.''

The 'On The Floor' singer thinks timing was everything with their romance.

She shared: ''We were both at a good place in our lives. And I think, maybe if we had met in our twenties, it wouldn't ... you know, maybe not so much. We're too crazy. But now, at this point in our lives, where we both have kids and we both accomplished certain things in our careers and we're kind of in that second act of our lives, we really complement each other.''