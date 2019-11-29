Jennifer Lopez ''mentored'' Kim Kardashian West several years ago, but they now go ''back and forth'' with giving tips to each other.
The 'Hustlers' star has a close bond with the 39-year-old reality star, and Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez has revealed their friendship was formed years ago when the singer and actress acted as a mentor for Kim.
He explained: ''We've all known each other for a long time ... But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she's almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years.''
Now that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has found her own path, Alex says she and Jennifer, 50, go ''back and forth'' with giving tips to each other.
He added to People magazine: ''Now they just go back and forth. They mentor each other and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it's nice to do anything with Kim and our family.''
Kim previously referred to the 'On The Floor' hitmaker as her ''inspiration for everything'', and said it's thanks to Jennifer that she became ''obsessed with glam''.
She gushed last year: ''My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez. I would try and see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair - I became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - recently said she had to fight to shake off her ''diva'' label from the early days of her career.
She said: ''I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from.
''I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing.
''And then you get put in a category of like you're this person or that person and you're a diva.
''But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it's always do you like what you're doing. And for me, it's always about how can I get better? That's why I do so much. How can I be better? I'm going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer. It's always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes.''
