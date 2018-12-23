Jennifer Lopez believes men are ''much more fragile and sensitive'' than women and says it is strong females that have to ''tiptoe'' around their male counterparts.
The 'Shades of Blue' actress believes that as a whole, men are more sensitive than women, and that ''strong, assertive'' females have to ''tiptoe'' around their male counterparts.
She told Vanity Fair magazine: ''I think as women, we have to do that all the time. We're said to be the more fragile, sensitive gender, but I think the truth is that men are much more fragile and sensitive. And we have to be stronger and more conscious of not hurting fragile egos at times. So it's a line you do have to tiptoe on all the time - especially as a strong, assertive woman, which can be off-putting to men who are not confident and secure on their own.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted it took a ''long time'' to believe in herself.
She said: ''You know, I've really become - and I think from being in this business, I don't let the opinion of others really influence how I think about myself. And that took a long time. Because in the early party of my career, I did, and it made me feel really bad about myself.''
And the 49-year-old singer and actress felt it was important to keep persevering with her talents despite the continued criticism.
She added: ''I'm killing it, and then everybody's like, 'She can't sing, she can't dance, she can't act, she's just some pretty face or her butt is big' or whatever they were saying about me and I started thinking, 'Yeah, that's true.' And it really hurt me for a long time ... I just couldn't allow myself to let that become who I was. I was like, 'No, I'm gonna make another record, I'm gonna make another song, I'm gonna make another movie. I'm a great actress, I'm a great singer, a great dancer, I'm great at this stuff! And I'm gonna keep going!' And I did. And that's all I did. I just kept going. And I just started working harder and harder than everybody else. I started believing in myself. I started believing in the fact that I wasn't an imposter, that I wasn't a fake.''
