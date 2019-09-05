Jennifer Lopez says marriage is really ''important'' to her.

The 'Shades of Blue' star insists tying the knot is really crucial for her and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez as they both come from ''traditional'' families.

She said: ''Marriage is important for both of us. We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that. Everyone wants somebody to grow old with.''At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really.''

And the 50-year-old singer and actress has vowed she will get married to the former baseball player but they're so busy that they haven't set a date yet.

She added to ES magazine: ''I have a movie I'm shooting in October ['Marry Me'] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I'm just a little bit busy right now. And until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We're going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we're definitely talking about it.''

Jennifer had previously branded Alex as her ''hero'', especially when he stuck by her side after her Madison Square Garden concert was plunged into chaos and had to be cancelled after a power cut in the city.

She said: ''He was my hero that night, he was the MVP, as they say. I think because of what he's done and performing on such a big stage with the Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else has, and we come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way, so, yeah, he was amazing that night.''