Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to her partner Alex Rodriguez on their two-year-old anniversary.
Jennifer Lopez marked her two-year anniversary with Alex Rodriguez with a gushing Instagram post.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker took to the social media app on Monday (04.02.19) to share a series of photographs of her partner - who she first started dating in February 2017 - including one of the couple staring lovingly into each other's eyes and a festive family snap of them with Alex's two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, and Jennifer's children with third husband Marc Anthony, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.
The 49-year-old singer-and-actress accompanied the tribute gallery with a note about how ''blessed'' she is to be with the 43-year-old retired baseball star, who she thanked for making her world ''a more beautiful, safe and stable place''.
Jennifer wrote: ''Two years of laughter
Two years of fun
Two years of adventures
Of excitement of growing and learning
Of true friendship
And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 'Second Act' star recently spoke of the importance of having an equal partner with the same ''work ethic'' like she does with Alex.
She said: ''Both Alex and I are Latino. We are both self-made.
''He was always the hardest working baseball player that was - me, the same. We have that in common.
''We have the same work ethic.
''We also appreciate and know that coming from nothing, we always want to try to help and give back and teach our kids that.''
