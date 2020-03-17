Jennifer Lopez is a ''born sneakerhead''.

The 'Hustlers' star made sure her new footwear collection with DSW included plenty of casual shoes because they were always her favourites in her younger days and she still wears them ''a lot''.

She said: ''I was a tomboy growing up. And even when I was a dancer in my late teens and early 20s, it was all about Doc Martens, Timberlands, and combat boots.

''And I'm from the Bronx, so I'm kind of a born sneakerhead--where I come from, your sneakers say a lot about you. It's a big deal, what kind you're wearing, how you style them.

''So sneakers are a big part of the new line. Believe it or not, I do wear them a lot.''

However, that doesn't mean the sneakers she's designed will be flat as the singer-and-actress - who is 5'5'' tall - will ''always'' boost her height when she can.

She added to Elle.com: ''My [DSW] sneakers have quite a lift in them, actually.

''You know the sneakers with the really sick bottoms, like Balenciaga? That's the kind I like. I mean, I'll always take an extra half an inch if I can get it. Absolutely.''

The 50-year-old singer-and-actress - who has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is engaged to Alex Rodriguez - remembered dancing in heels for the first time when she was at her junior prom aged 16 and how ''grown up'' she felt.

She said: ''Back then, you dyed your heels to match your dress. You got these satiny shoes and you sent them out to get dyed so they'd be the same colour as your gown, and that was so grown up.

''That was the way to do it when you were from the Bronx and going to prom back then, and I was like, 'I am not taking these off, they're amazing.'

''So I made it through the whole dance with my heels on, but in the limo afterwards, I think I took them off. You're with your girls, and you make your date hold them.''