Jennifer Lopez loves taking risks.

The 'Shades of Blue' actress believes the only way to be happy is to keep pushing herself as hard as she can to try new things and step outside her comfort zone.

She said: ''I think living and pushing outside your comfort zone is the only way to be happy, ultimately.

''In the middle of it, risk is uncomfortable. But to me, there's something super­ exciting about that. It's probably the way I'm wired.

''Most people don't like it, but I'm like, 'Yeah! Let's do more, let's take more, let's see more...' Then I'm in it and, like, 'Wow, this is a lot.' ''

The 47-year-old beauty - who has eight-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - admits she feels far more confident in herself now than she did in her 20s.

She told the new issue of W magazine: ''I've gotten comfortable knowing what I am good at, and how to do it...

''Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are superinsecure. And then it flips: Men get superinsecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful.

''I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I'm like, Look at me! Look at you!

''Not in a conceited or arrogant way--I just appreciate myself in a way I didn't when I was that age. And it's not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.''

Jennifer's energetic stage shows often leave her bruised, but she's proud of the marks and doesn't mind if she ends up scared as they're proof she used to ''rock s**t''.

She said: ''My knees are so bruised all the time, from my shows. I think, I am going to have all this scar tissue. But then I'll be like, 'This is from all the shows I did--when I used to slide across the stage and everybody went 'Aaaah!'

''When I rocked s**t. That's what this is from.''