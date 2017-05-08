Jennifer Lopez ''loves'' boyfriend Alex Rodriguez because he can dance.

The 47-year-old singer is currently dating the former professional baseball player and has praised her 41-year-old beau for his prowess on the dancefloor and is particularly pleased they like to bust a move to the same music.

Speaking about attending the Met Gala together earlier this month, she told US TV show 'Today': ''We had a great time that night. What do you want me to tell you? We went in. We danced. It was awesome.

''He's a good dancer. He has a great time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance. I didn't say he couldn't dance! I never said that.

''Never. Never. No, he dances merengue. He dances all the important stuff for me. When the Spanish music comes on ... [He knows what to do.]''

And the ' I Got It From My Mama' hitmaker doesn't ''care'' about having a joint nickname for her and the sporting hunk.

When asked: ''Do you or do you not like [the nickname] J-Rod?''

She replied: ''It doesn't matter. I mean, I figured something like that would happen.''

This is not the first time the 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - has praised the former New York Yankees player, as she has previously described him as the ''best'' person she knows.

Speaking previously, she said: ''He's the best. You would love him. He's a great guy. He's fun. Awesome.''