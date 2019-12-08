Jennifer Lopez loved working with Constance Wu in 'Hustlers'.

The 50-year-old actress stars alongside Constance, 37, in the crime drama film, and despite reports to the contrary, Jennifer has insisted she relished the experience of starring alongside the 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress.

Jennifer - who shot some intimate scenes with Constance for the new film - shared: ''I love her. It was a special movie. I felt like there was a matchmaker at play. It was a safe place because we kind of let the love happen to us.

''We have to get pretty close (in the movie) so we had lots of conversations about butt-grabbing, asking 'Are you OK?' We had to get in a teasing mentality with each other.''

In the film, Jennifer plays the part of Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper.

And the American star revealed she was determined to be ''uninhibited and unafraid'' during her time on set.

She told told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Biz on Sunday column: ''I thought, 'F*** it. I'm gonna be uninhibited and unafraid every day on set'.''

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Jennifer gave a lap dance to US soccer star Carli Lloyd after her team won the women's World Cup.

The chart-topping singer showered Carli with attention during her gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jennifer informed the crowd Carli was in attendance at the gig, before her fiance Alex Rodriguez escorted her to some security guards, who then led Carli to the stage.

Jennifer said: ''Actually Carli, I got two presents for you. Girls, will you take care of Carli and give her a little birthday present?''

At that point, two of Jennifer's dancers started to gyrate on Carli.

And then, Jennifer joined in the fun, working her sensual moves on the athlete.