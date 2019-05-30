Jennifer Lopez has left Epic Records to join L.A. Reid's imprint Hitco Entertainment.

The 'On The Floor' singer has had a longstanding partnership with the 62-year-old record executive as she was signed to Island Def Jam when he was in charge and she followed him over to Epic in 2016, when he became the CEO and Chairman.

And now she is said to have made the move to Hitco, which Reid setup last year after leaving Epic, although her Spanish music will remain on Sony Music Latin.

Jennifer returned with new single 'Medicine' featuring rapper French Montana last month, and the track marked her first song on Hitco.

The 'Second Act' star produced some of her biggest hits when she was first signed to Epic in 1999, including 'Play' and 'Jenny From the Block'.

Jennifer's last studio record was her eighth studio album, 2014's 'A.K.A', which was released on Captiol.

The LP included collaborations with Pitbull, French T.I., Iggy Azalea, Rick Ross, Nas and Tyga.

Before releasing 'Medicine', Jennifer dropped the track 'Limitless' from her movie 'Second Act'.

The actress-and-singer also provided vocals on Bryan Adams' ballad 'That's How Strong Our Love Is' from his comeback LP 'Shine a Light', which was released on March 1.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star is set to tour the US to mark her 50th birthday.

The superstar turns the millstone age on July 24, and teased the forthcoming summer run, which will be entitled the 'It's My Party Tour', which will see her perform throughout June and July.

She spilled recently: ''This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it's a big birthday.

''I'm going on a US tour, it's called 'It's My Party'... ''We're only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It's just a small amount of shows, but we'll be out all through June and July.''

The US tour kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 7.