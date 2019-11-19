Jennifer Lopez is the newest global face of Coach.

The 'Hustlers' star has been announced as the new face of the iconic New York design house, which is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary since since starting as a humble leather goods and accessories workshop back in 1941.

Speaking about her new role, Jennifer said: ''I'm so excited for this collaboration. [Coach] is a timeless brand that I've always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style - an uptown downtown mix.''

And Coach themselves couldn't be happier about the collaboration either, as they praised the 50-year-old singer and actress as ''so authentic''.

Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director, said: ''Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she's an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way - she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign.''

In an Instagram post, the fashion brand also teased a further collaboration coming in 2020, when they hinted ''Coach x J.Lo'' would be on its way soon.

They wrote: ''#JLo, a big welcome to the Coach fam. The award-winning actress, singer, producer and entertainer is the new global face of Coach. #CoachxJLo coming in 2020. #CoachNY (sic)''

Whilst a second post added: ''Get ready to be swept away. #JLo is the new face of Coach. More to come in 2020 #CoachxJLo #CoachNY [photo by]: @benjaminrosser (sic)''

Jennifer has long been a supporter of the Coach brand, as back in 2002, she carried several signature Coach branded bags in the music video for 'All I Have', which featured LL Cool J.