Jennifer Lopez is the newest global face of Coach, as the brand teases an exciting collaboration set for 2020.
Jennifer Lopez is the newest global face of Coach.
The 'Hustlers' star has been announced as the new face of the iconic New York design house, which is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary since since starting as a humble leather goods and accessories workshop back in 1941.
Speaking about her new role, Jennifer said: ''I'm so excited for this collaboration. [Coach] is a timeless brand that I've always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style - an uptown downtown mix.''
And Coach themselves couldn't be happier about the collaboration either, as they praised the 50-year-old singer and actress as ''so authentic''.
Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director, said: ''Jennifer is so authentic. She's determined and she's an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way - she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign.''
In an Instagram post, the fashion brand also teased a further collaboration coming in 2020, when they hinted ''Coach x J.Lo'' would be on its way soon.
They wrote: ''#JLo, a big welcome to the Coach fam. The award-winning actress, singer, producer and entertainer is the new global face of Coach. #CoachxJLo coming in 2020. #CoachNY (sic)''
Whilst a second post added: ''Get ready to be swept away. #JLo is the new face of Coach. More to come in 2020 #CoachxJLo #CoachNY [photo by]: @benjaminrosser (sic)''
Jennifer has long been a supporter of the Coach brand, as back in 2002, she carried several signature Coach branded bags in the music video for 'All I Have', which featured LL Cool J.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...