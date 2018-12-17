Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she is launching her own range of skincare products and insisted her line will be ''something that works'' for every woman.
Jennifer Lopez is releasing her own skincare line.
The 49-year-old actress-and-singer has revealed that she'll be launching her own range of products so her fans can have glowing skin just like her and has admitted it's taken a long time to create the range because she ''doesn't want to put just anything out''.
Speaking to Refinery29, she said: ''I will be coming out with a skincare line; I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put just anything out. It's going to be something that works, that's what you can count on when my name is on something.''
The preventative range, which will launch next year, will stave off signs of ageing and the 'Second Act' star wants to share ''all the secrets'' she's learned over the years to stay looking great.
She said: ''I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have, and it doesn't have anything to do with needles.''
Although the 'Get Right' hitmaker is sharing her skincare secrets she has previously credited her youthful complexion to a healthy lifestyle and drinking lots of water.
She previously said: ''I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine, that really wrecks your skin as you get older.''
J.Lo also revealed that she is ''rarely in the sun'' but always wears sunscreen if she does enjoy a day in the rays, and her commitment to UV protection is another reason her skin is in such great condition.
She said: ''I am rarely in the sun, but if I am, I wear a lot of sunscreen, I've never been one to take a lot of sun, which is why my skin has maintained itself.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...