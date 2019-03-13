Jennifer Lopez is ''over the moon'' after getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

The retired baseball ace proposed to his girlfriend at the weekend and though Ne-Yo - who works with the 'Shades of Blue' star on 'World of Dance' - wasn't surprised to hear their news, he's delighted they are so happy together.

He said: ''Anybody who's ever seen the two of them together, it's like, 'They getting married. Yeah, they getting married. That's going to happen.'

''I found out the same way everyone else did. I looked on IG and saw and went, 'Oh, it finally happened!'''

''Then I instantly sent her a text saying, 'Congrats, congrats, congrats,' and she said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' And, I said, 'OK, y'all are doing engaged stuff, you go do that.'

''I'm super happy for her. She's over the moon. She really is. You can totally tell. I won't say it's the happiest she's ever been -- I don't personally know -- but it's the happiest I've seen her since I've known her, so that being said, good job A-Rod!''

The 'So Sick' hitmaker praised Alex as Jennifer's ''biggest fan'' and claims his friend transforms whenever the former sportsman visits her on the set of their show.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He comes on set from time-to-time. He's super fun. He's her biggest fan, which is great, and she lights up.

''She already lights up a room when she walks in, because it's just J. Lo and that's what she does, but when he comes around it's like, 'OK, [put on your] sunglasses. We get it -- you guys love each other and you're happy. Alright, we understand.' It's a beautiful thing to observe.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Alex, 43, ''did everything on his own'' on the lead up to his proposal, including purchasing the huge emerald-cut diamond ring he presented the 49-year-old beauty with.

An insider said: ''He did everything on his own with the ring. It was a complete surprise [to Jen].''