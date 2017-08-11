Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez has described her as an ''incredible athlete''.

The former professional baseball player has been hitting the gym with the singer, and heaped praise on his 48-year-old partner's workout skills.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''Jennifer is an incredible athlete. She's a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school.

''And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart. Yeah, she's great.''

The couple started dating just a couple of months ago - and it's certainly going well for the two lovebirds.

He added: ''Everything's good.''

The pair both have children from previous relationships - Rodriguez, 42, has daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine, with ex Cynthia Scurtis, while Jennifer is mum to nine-year-old twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

On the subject of family, the proud dad said: ''Number one, it starts with my family. I just retired a year ago almost today, and I can't believe how busy I've stayed. I'm having a great deal of fun. Family is good.

''I would describe them as very athletic, but they're very broad with their talents. They're very good with music, good dancers, good students. I'm a father - I'll stay here all day talking about my daughters.''