Jennifer Lopez is a ''role model'' for her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's daughters.

The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has only been dating the Latina beauty since March this year, but he's glad that he's already introduced her to his girls Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12 - whom he raises with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - because he thinks she's the perfect woman to have around them and inspire them.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met. She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality. I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model.''

Ella and Natasha aren't the only children in Jennifer's life as she has her own kids; nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and, luckily for the couple, the four youngsters get on really well.

Speaking about the compatibility between him and the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' hitmaker, he said recently: ''Our kids get along really well, we're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our forties, we're really enjoying life.''

Alex believes the secret to a relationship is to be open with your affection and if a couple want to be together they should do so and not let anything hold them back.

The sportsman explained: ''If you want to be together you are together.''

The 47-year-old actress - who is known as J.Lo - and her beau have acquired a new nickname J-Rod to describe them as a pair, and the duo are happy with the combined title.

Alex said: ''I'm fine with everything, it's close to A-Rod. She's pretty easy going, I think she likes it too.''