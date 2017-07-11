Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ''incredibly happy''.

The 47-year-old singer and actress is currently dating the former professional baseball player, and their relationship is going from strength to strength because Jennifer is able to ''start talking sports'' with any of Alex's high profile sporting pals.

A source told People magazine: ''They are incredibly happy. Jennifer is on another level for Alex when compared to his past girlfriends. She's amazing. She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports. She loves baseball.''

Jennifer and Alex, 41, are no strangers to publicly showing their love for one another, as the 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - previously praised her beau as a ''beautiful person''.

She said: ''He's a beautiful person... I think people are gonna really... in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is, you know? He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's one of the greatest of our time, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is.

''He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.

''I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is.''

Alex has daughters Natasha, 12, and nine-year-old Ella with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and the 'On The Floor' singer has praised his brood as ''great''.

Jennifer added: ''The kids are all great. He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and everybody's, you know, we just all get along great.''