Jennifer Lopez thought things would be ''over'' for her in her 50s.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who turned 50 last year - admitted she wrote off her golden years when she was younger but now she feels her career is really ''taking off'' now.

She said: ''I'll tell you what I wish I'd known about being 50 when I was younger: It's not over. When I was in my 20s, I don't know what I thought about being 50 except that it was basically just the end. I didn't think I'd be in the best shape of my life. I didn't think I'd be able to say that in a way, my career is taking off, even though I've been going for a long time, you know? I have so much experience now. I have the knowledge that, if I use it, is a huge advantage.''

And the 50-year-old star - who has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - wishes someone told her she would still achieve into her 50s if she ''kept working hard and pushing herself''.

She added to Elle.com: ''The narrative women are told is that you're kind of put out to pasture at a certain age. And what I've found is that it's the total opposite. If you keep working hard and pushing yourself, you can be better as a person physically, mentally, emotionally. Stop asking, 'Will I look like that?' and just ask, 'What do I want to do next?' Because you can make it happen, you know? And nobody ever told me that.''

Jennifer, who is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, recently headlined the Super Bowl half-time show alongside Shakira.