Jennifer Lopez isn't in a ''rush'' to marry Alex Rodriguez.
The 50-year-old singer - who has tied the knot three times previously, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony - is engaged to the former sports star, but Jennifer doesn't feel under immediate pressure to walk down the aisle.
She told Oprah Winfrey: ''It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times.
''He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it'. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush.'
''If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners.''
The music star - who has 12-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with Marc - stressed that she and Alex were seeking to ''build something together''.
She shared: ''If we're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had - which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father - and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have.''
Jennifer also thinks her current romance is ''different'' to her past relationships.
She said: ''It was different than anything that I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency.
''What he says, he does ... every time. And that is big. He wants to build together, which I've never had. I never had anybody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.
''I think him being in my life is a big part of what happened this year because he allowed me to [take off] and it wasn't like, get back down here or don't outshine me ... We have that kind of mirror quality for each other.''
