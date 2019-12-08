Jennifer Lopez is living the dream of ''every girl from the Bronx''.

The 50-year-old star is engaged baseball icon Alex Rodriguez - who used to play for the New York Yankees - and Jennifer has admitted she feels like a lucky lady.

During her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who was born in New York - explained: ''I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of: getting proposed to by a Yankee.''

Jennifer has been married three times previously, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

But earlier this year, the pop star insisted she didn't need to marry Alex at that time.

Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with her ex-husband Marc - explained: ''Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.

''We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace.''

The 'Second Act' star also confessed that having kids had changed the way she views marriage.

She shared: ''I think I've understood that marriage takes a lot more than just falling in love and sharing a home together.

''In my case, my first responsibility is my children and making sure as a mother that I'm creating the best possible home for them.

''That means you need someone who not only understands you, but understands children and is willing to love them as much as you do.

''But I'm hopeful of being able to spend the rest of my life with someone and being committed in that way to each other.''