Jennifer Lopez believes she has a ''responsibility'' to meet with her fans.

The 'Hustlers' star has said that whilst being hounded for autographs and photos can be ''tiring'', especially if she's having a ''bad day'', she always strives to meet people's requests because she understands it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for each of her fans to meet her.

Speaking about fame in a roundtable interview for the Los Angeles Times, Charlize Theron asked: ''When you're tired, and it's inappropriate. What do you do? What do you tell yourself? Because I think I'm just [a jerk].''

And Jennifer said: ''I just try to stay super conscious of the fact that I have a responsibility and that maybe that person is never gonna meet me again. And it's not that I don't have bad days. I'm a human being. So I get tired. And people are constantly judging you.''

The 50-year-old singer and actress knows the celebrity aspect of her life isn't one she can just switch off, and so she wants to be her ''best self'' as much as she can, whilst still remaining ''authentic'' to who she is.

She added: ''I feel like there is a responsibility when you're a public person. You can't get around it. I know we all want to be like, 'just want to be me' and I just want to do this and I just want to do that. And I don't care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And so it's just about being your best self. And I think that's where I keep my mind. It's like you think I'm a good celebrity because what I'm trying to do is put my best foot forward all the time and still be myself, still be authentic to who I am.''

Jennifer is set to headline the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Shakira, and has admitted she still feels ''nervous'' before big performances.

She said: ''I think maybe you guys, because you're all performers, feel this. It's like you get that nervous energy and it's just you're used to it.

''Like, I'm used to feeling a little bit of nervous energy and butterflies and everything before I'm getting ready. And a minute or two before, right when I'm about to go out and everybody's rolling and I'm staring at the crowd and they can't see me, it just goes real quiet. And something drops into my body where calm is your superpower. And then you're in control. But absolutely I feel nervous and excited and butterflies and my heart beating out of my chest, all of those things. But in the fun way, not in the debilitating way.''