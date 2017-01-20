Jennifer Lopez believes having ''high quality footwear'' is ''not negotiable''.

The 47-year-old singer - who has recently collaborated with fashion design Giuseppe Zanotti on her footwear collection titled Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez - has admitted as a performer what she wears on her feet is paramount, and she believes the items are more than just an attractive accessory because they impact on her stance and her choreography.

Speaking about the wardrobe staple to PEOPLE, the brunette beauty said: ''I have always been a shoe girl. It's clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it's so much more than just the appearance of the shoes.

''As a performer, movement is very important to me, and it all begins with your feet.

''Whether I'm dancing and need a specific shape for certain choreography, or when I'm at an event and the height of the shoes completely changes my posture and walk, having high-quality footwear is not negotiable. Shoes go beyond simply accessorizing. They dictate how you carry yourself while wearing them.''

And the 'Shades of Blue' actress - who will launch the 16-piece capsule on Monday (23.01.17) - has admitted a woman's footwear can boost a woman's confidence.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker added: ''They shoes can truly make any woman feel feminine, confident and sexy.''

And the 59-year-old fashion designer has revealed his creations were designed specifically for ladies who want to feel ''fabulous'' the instant they don a pair of platforms.

He said: ''The corset-style heel is an extremely feminine and fashion-forward shoe. When you look at it, you simply say, 'Wow.'

''My shoes are made for strong women who want to feel fabulous, and Jennifer is the epitome of that. She is an icon and has a very unique style. She is feminine, sexy and extremely beautiful. I love the way she embodies my aesthetic in her own personal way.''