Jennifer Lopez is ''having fun'' with Drake, but could still reconcile with her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart.

The 47-year-old singer has reportedly struck up a romance with the rapper, 30, and sources now say that whilst she is enjoying her time with her new beau, she hasn't ruled out the idea of rekindling her romance with the actor.

A source told E! News: ''She's having fun.

''I think she and Casper will get back together. He's a great guy and she's knows it. They just need a break right now.''

And the news of the 'Shades of Blue' actress' approach to her time with the 'One Dance' rapper comes after they were recently spotted kissing at a prom party in Las Vegas on Thursday night (29.12.16).

The pair - who have yet to publicly confirm they are dating - didn't hide their love as they enjoyed each other's company at Winter Wonderland Prom in Las Vegas, United States.

In a series of short video clips uploaded to social media, Jennifer was seen dancing intimately with Drake whilst another video shows them locking lips.

Later in the evening, the couple were also named Prom King and Queen.

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed that Jennifer was ''very smitten'' with the 'Hotline Bling' musician.

They shared: ''Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.

''They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.''