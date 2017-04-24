Jennifer Lopez insists she and Alex Rodriguez are not planning a family together just yet but they are having a ''nice time''.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having a ''nice time''.
The 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - is currently romancing the retired baseball player and though she is enjoying their relationship, she insists they are not discussing settling down in the future just yet.
Asked by talk show host Ellen Degeneres if they are planning to have children, she exclaimed: ''Oh my God! We're just having a nice time.''
The 47-year-old actress also revealed how she and Alex - who has kids Natasha, 12, and Ella, eight, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis - got together after she spotted him at the same restaurant where she was having her lunch.
Discussing how they met on an episode of Ellen's show airing on Monday (24.04.17), she said: ''It's very simple, I was having lunch somewhere and...I saw him walk by and afterwards I went outside.
''For some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and I said, 'Hi Alex!' And he was like, 'Hi... Jennifer' and I was like, 'Yeah! and that was it.
''I mean, more stuff happened but that's how we met.
''We didn't exchange numbers then, I said, 'What are you doing in LA?' He said, 'I live here now, what about you?' I said, 'I've always lived here', he said we should hang out. I was like, 'Ok, you can find me, you have my number?' [He had it] from years ago.
''He said let's go out to dinner, so we did. We had a nice dinner.''
But Jennifer insists they took things slowly.
When Ellen quipped the night ended in a ''sleepover'', she replied: ''Mama don't sleep over on the first date. No, no, no.''
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...