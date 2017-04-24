Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having a ''nice time''.

The 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - is currently romancing the retired baseball player and though she is enjoying their relationship, she insists they are not discussing settling down in the future just yet.

Asked by talk show host Ellen Degeneres if they are planning to have children, she exclaimed: ''Oh my God! We're just having a nice time.''

The 47-year-old actress also revealed how she and Alex - who has kids Natasha, 12, and Ella, eight, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis - got together after she spotted him at the same restaurant where she was having her lunch.

Discussing how they met on an episode of Ellen's show airing on Monday (24.04.17), she said: ''It's very simple, I was having lunch somewhere and...I saw him walk by and afterwards I went outside.

''For some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and I said, 'Hi Alex!' And he was like, 'Hi... Jennifer' and I was like, 'Yeah! and that was it.

''I mean, more stuff happened but that's how we met.

''We didn't exchange numbers then, I said, 'What are you doing in LA?' He said, 'I live here now, what about you?' I said, 'I've always lived here', he said we should hang out. I was like, 'Ok, you can find me, you have my number?' [He had it] from years ago.

''He said let's go out to dinner, so we did. We had a nice dinner.''

But Jennifer insists they took things slowly.

When Ellen quipped the night ended in a ''sleepover'', she replied: ''Mama don't sleep over on the first date. No, no, no.''