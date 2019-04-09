Jennifer Lopez hasn't started planning her wedding yet.

The 49-year-old singer and actress got engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez during a romantic trip to the Bahamas earlier this year, and although they're keen to tie the knot, they haven't begun planning their special day yet as they're both far too busy with work.

Jennifer said: ''We haven't started planning yet, you know, we just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we're working the rest of the year so I don't know, I don't know what's going to happen.''

The 'Hustlers' actress admitted she and Alex, 43, don't even have a date in mind yet, but said there's a chance they could ''squeeze it in'' sometime soon.

Speaking to KTU radio show 'Cubby and Carolina In The Morning', she added: ''We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it in somewhere or if we're going to wait so you know ... I really don't know yet ... I'm not lying right now.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she was ''wary'' of the idea of marrying Alex at first, after having already gone through three divorces from former husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - said: ''I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'''

But Jennifer admitted that when the time came, she ''knew'' marrying Alex - who has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - was the right choice.

She added: ''When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew. It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together.''