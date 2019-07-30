Jennifer Lopez hasn't driven a car since she passed her test.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker received a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her 50th birthday last week from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday (29.07.19), Jennifer admitted she's ''never driven a car'', despite having a license.

In the video, Alex said: ''What do you get someone who already has everything? You have to be creative.''

And upon receiving the gift, Jennifer said: ''I'm going to have to drive? It's beautiful! I've never driven a car like that! I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period! My heart's beating out of my chest!''

The couple then took a test ride around their neighbourhood, with Jennifer getting behind the wheel of a car for the first time since passing her test.

She said: ''Let me see if I remember how to drive. Baby I know how to drive! I remember I haven't driven in so long baby. Baby this is so good. You're giving me my independence back. I did not expect anything like this. This is so crazy. I felt like the party was enough!''

Alex, 44, collaborated with his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 and Jennifer's twins Maxiand Emme, 11, for the surprise.

The 'Hustlers' star has her two children with former husband Marc Anthony, while the baseball player has his brood with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez.

The former Yankees player blindfolded his partner before leading her to a spot outside their Miami house.

The children then delivered the gift to the 'Ain't It Funny' singer - with Natasha driving it up the driveway.