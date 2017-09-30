Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a ''pure, true love''.

The couple have been dating for eight months and the 'On the Floor' hitmaker - who has been married three times, to waiter Ojani Noa,dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, and dated the likes of Puff Daddy, Ben Affleck, and dancer Casper Smart - has never had a relationship like it because she and the retired baseball star drive one another on to be ''better''.

She gushed: ''I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time. Not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been in where I feel like we really make each other better.

''We complement each other and there's a really pure, true love, just wanting to support the other person and make them happy.

''So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!''

And 48-year-old Jennifer - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - admits she and Alex, who is father to Ella, also nine, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, are keen to set a good example for their kids.

She added: ''It's a very healthy relationship. We both want it to be healthy, we both have kids and want to set an example. It's really nice it's really different.''

The 'Shades of Blue' actress is in the ''golden era'' of her life, and things are going better than ever for her, while she believes she has become the best version of herself.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I would call this the golden era. I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have, that I'm better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner. I'm better.

''I feel like I've grown. I really feel for the first time in my life that I've landed in a good place, where I know who I am.

''I know all of the amazing things about me and I now know from many experiences where I need to keep growing - all my messy things, the things that are not great.''