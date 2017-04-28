Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's friends call them ''J-Rod''.

The 47-year-old singer-and-actress, who is nicknamed J-Lo, insists she and her retired baseball star boyfriend - who is known as A-Rod - don't mind the amalgamated name they are being referred to by the media as their pals had been using it for some time.

She said: ''It's fine. We kind of thought that would happen... because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it's not like you were original or anything.''

The 'Shades of Blue' star is very proud of her new Spanish language album and is always excited for Alex to hear the songs she's been working on.

Speaking at the Billboard Latin Music awards in Miami, Florida, on Thursday (27.04.17) - where she performed new track 'Mirate' - she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's an emotional song. A lot of the songs on the album are like that, even the up-tempo ones have like this beautiful lyrical content ... about love and life.

''I think it's one of the best albums I've made in a long time and i'm super proud of it.

''[Alex] loves it. I'm so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it.

''He's so supportive. He's such a supportive person and he's so lovely.''

Unfortunately, the 41-year-old sportsman couldn't be by his girlfriend's side at the event.

Jennifer explained: ''He's actually working in Connecticut but he will be here later.''

The former 'American Idol' judge - who has twins Max and Emme, nine, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - recently revealed she had made the first move on Alex.

She said: ''It's very simple, I was having lunch somewhere and...I saw him walk by and afterwards I went outside.

''For some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and I said, 'Hi Alex!' And he was like, 'Hi... Jennifer' and I was like, 'Yeah! and that was it.

''I mean, more stuff happened but that's how we met.

''We didn't exchange numbers then, I said, 'What are you doing in LA?' He said, 'I live here now, what about you?' I said, 'I've always lived here', he said we should hang out. I was like, 'OK, you can find me, you have my number?' [He had it] from years ago.

''He said let's go out to dinner, so we did. We had a nice dinner.''