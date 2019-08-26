Jennifer Lopez turned to Alex Rodriguez for strip club advice for 'Hustlers' because he frequented the clubs during his time as a baseball player.
The 50-year-old singer revealed that after she signed up to star in the movie about former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, her ex-baseball player fiance offered to share his knowledge with her.
She told E! News: ''When [he asked], 'What's your next movie about?' and I was telling him, he was like, 'Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you'.
''He actually did start telling me, because, you know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs. He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door.
''All that stuff in the movie with the back door and stuff was information that I gave them, so that was amazing.''
Previously 'Hustlers' writer and director Lorene Scafaria revealed that Alex, 44, actually took Jennifer to a strip club so she could experience it for herself.
Lorene said: ''She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some... insights.
And Jennifer's 'Hustlers' co-star Cardi B, who previously worked as a stripper, also provided her expert knowledge during filming.
Cardi, 26, said: ''I know how it felt when you gotta pay a house fee, and when you pay a house fee, you know how much you got left after working an eight-hour shift.
''You know, there's some strip clubs in the hood where you will work a four-hour shift and the club that [Constance Wu] is supposed to work at, those clubs you gotta work for eight hours. If you don't have the game, baby... you gotta have that game. It's all about how you make a man feel.''
