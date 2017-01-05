Jennifer Lopez has been granted a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker, who is believed to have a history of violence according to her bodyguard.
Jennifer Lopez has been granted a restraining order against her alleged stalker.
The 47-year-old singer has reportedly been plagued by Timothy McLanahan, who is believed to have a history of violence, and the brunette beauty has filed documents at the Superior Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday (03.01.17) to have a temporary protective order put in place.
This news comes after Timothy was reportedly arrested after he drove onto the 'Get Right' hitmakers property in a bid to see her, and has previously showered Jennifer - who is also known as J. Lo - with flowers.
Speaking about Jennifer's claim to US Weekly, Mary Hern - who is the court's director of public information - said: ''Suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim's property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim.''
According to court reports, which have been obtained by TMZ, Jennifer's security claimed her follower has been arrested for threats and firearm violations in the past.
As part of the restraining order Timothy has been requested to keep 100 yards away from the 'Shades of Blue' actress and her eight-year-old twin children Max and Emme - who she had with her former husband Marc Anthony - as well as their school and her family home.
Timothy has also been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jennifer's car, her job and workplace, all of which will be put into place as of January 24.
Unfortunately for Jennifer this is not the first time she has been plagued by an obsessive supporter, as in 2013 John M. Dubis was arrested for breaking and entering into the star's Hamptons and New York home, and for residing in her pool house for almost one week, despite having a restraining order preventing him from going near the artist.
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...