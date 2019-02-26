Jennifer Lopez revealed she gave ''nervous'' Bradley Cooper some advice moments before he hit the stage for his duet with Lady GaGa at the Oscars.
Jennifer Lopez ''whispered'' advice into Bradley Cooper's ear to calm his pre-Oscars performance nerves.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker revealed she told the 44-year-old actor he had nothing to ''worry'' about moments before he went on stage at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack 'Shallow', which he performed with co-star Lady GaGa, is so ''beautiful''.
Speaking in her partner Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Live backstage at the ceremony on Sunday (24.02.19), Jennifer said: ''He seemed so nervous
''I just whispered 'The song is so beautiful, when they hear the first few notes they're going to start applauding.
''So, don't worry. Just deliver the song.'''
The 'Second Act' actress said Bradley replied: ''I got it. I got it.''
Afterwards, Jennifer gushed about the ''amazingly beautiful, intimate performance.''
Telling Alex: ''To have a front row seat to that was so special.''
'Shallow' was crowned Best Original Song at the star-studded bash.
Meanwhile, Gaga also revealed that Bradley advised her to make sure she felt the ''joy'' during their magical performance.
Speaking to E! News, she said: ''What I would like to say is one of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself.
''I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.
''That's actually what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of 'Shallow.' He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy.'''
The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker added that the pair aim to ''spread love'' when they duet together.
She said: ''That's all that you can hope for. You can only pray that blessing of what you made can reach into the world and spread love.
''Of all things that we can spread, that's the most beautiful that we possibly could.''
Gaga thanked her co-star and the movie's director during her acceptance speech, insisting there was ''not a single person on the planet'' other than Bradley she could have duetted with on the hit song from the movie.
She said: ''My family is here, I love you, mum and dad. Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could've sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you so much.''
