Jennifer Lopez and Drake have fuelled romance rumours by both sharing a snap of them cuddling each other.
The 47-year-old singer was first linked to 30-year-old Drake earlier this month (Dec16), when the Hotline Bling star attended two of Jennifer's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.
And the mother-of-two did little to dispel the allegations about her personal life as she shared a cosy picture with Drake on her Instagram page on Wednesday (28Dec16).
The shot shows Drake embracing Jennifer in a huge bear hug, with the stunning brunette closing her eyes as she clasps the singer's hands around her.
Jennifer didn't add a caption to the picture, but it was taken by many fans to be confirmation of her romance with Drake, who shared the same caption-free snap just seconds later.
Rumours of a relationship between the pair were fuelled once again when eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that Rihanna, who has had a lengthy on-off dalliance with Drake, had unfollowed Jennifer on the photo-sharing site.
According to reports, Rihanna was left displeased that Jennifer, a close friend of hers over years in the industry together, had gone against "girl code" by dating her ex.
"People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing," a source previously told Britain's The Sun newspaper. “Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised."
Rihanna has long been a fan of Jennifer's style, and gave the singer a pair of blue boots from her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik earlier this year (16).
In a handwritten note explaining the gift, Rihanna told Jennifer she was "the baddest...because I know you're gonna wear them better than me!!!"
Jennifer then wore the thigh high boots in her video for track Ain't Your Mama, and admitted to fans during a Facebook Q&A that dancing in the eye-catching footwear was anything but easy.
"Rihanna had sent me these amazing boots. And I was like, ‘These have to be in the video! How are we going to get these in the video?’" she said. "They were hard to dance in! Nobody was wearing heels but me, and it was on concrete outside. So it wasn't the easiest boot to ever dance in, but we pulled it off."
